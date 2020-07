You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi



Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources UFC 251 results: Jorge Masvidal comes up short in brave bid to dethrone Kamaru Usman Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight belt against Max Holloway in the Fight Island co-main event after Petr Yan beat Jose Aldo for the vacant...

Independent 16 hours ago



Usman, Volkanovski, Yan leave Fight Island with belts Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a razor-thin split decision over Max Holloway at UFC 251

FOX Sports 17 hours ago





Tweets about this