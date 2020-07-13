Kelly Preston dies after 2-year battle with breast cancer
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband of nearly 29 years, actor John Travolta, broke the news to fans on Instagram. Preston began her career in the 1980s and went on to appear in popular movies, like "Jerry Maguire." She and Travolta last starred together in the 2018 film "Gotti." Preston was 57 years old.
Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in..
