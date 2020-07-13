Body of Naya Rivera Found at California Lake, Authorities Say

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death



The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com. "The depth of the water (where she was found) is between 35 and 60 feet deep... there’s heavy brush and trees on the lake bed there... We’ve been in direct contact with this family the entire time." Ventura County Sheriff's Department There was no life jacket on the body found and an autopsy will be performed.

