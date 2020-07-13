Global  
 

Body of Naya Rivera Found at California Lake, Authorities Say

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake 01:28

 Authorities in Ventura County, California continue to search for the body of onetime "Glee" star Naya Rivera. The 33-year-old actress went missing during a boat ride with her young son at a California lake. Police say she drowned.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say [Video]

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say

US police say Naya River "boosted son into boat" before she drowned at a California lake.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Glee stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera [Video]

Glee stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera

Chris Colfer has led tributes to Naya Rivera, who has died aged 33.

Credit: Bang Media World
Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death [Video]

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com. "The depth of the water (where she was found) is between 35 and 60 feet deep... there’s heavy brush and trees on the lake bed there... We’ve been in direct contact with this family the entire time." Ventura County Sheriff's Department There was no life jacket on the body found and an autopsy will be performed.

Credit: Wochit News
Body found in CA identified as Glee star Rivera [Video]

Body found in CA identified as Glee star Rivera

[NFA] The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has been discovered at Lake Piru near Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff said on Monday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 [Video]

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

Credit: Wochit News
Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New [Video]

Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New

A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru Monday after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week.

Credit: CBS2 LA
Body of Naya Rivera recovered [Video]

Body of Naya Rivera recovered

Body of 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera recovered in California.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff [Video]

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff

A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

 Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show "Glee," was missing feared drowned at Lake Piru, California, authorities said. Ventura...
SBS

Glee actress Naya Rivera feared drowned at California lake

 Authorities say former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at Lake Piru in Southern California, with her young son being found alone on a...
CBC.ca

Teams search for missing 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at California lake

 Authorities were searching a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera who was feared drowned after her 4-year-old son was found alone on...
Japan Today


