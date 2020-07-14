Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Fauci Says "We Haven't Even Begun To See The End" Of COVID-19

Gothamist Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
However, the infectious disease expert was optimistic, "We can get a handle on that." [ more › ]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci

Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci 01:46

 Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said he was "cautiously optimistic" that by the end of the year there would be at least one vaccine for the coronavirus.

Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus [Video]

Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus

American billionaire Marc Benioff went on CNBC to discuss how coronavirus is effecting the economy. Benioff said that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
White House Targets Fauci After Blunt Warnings About Coronavirus [Video]

White House Targets Fauci After Blunt Warnings About Coronavirus

As the nation confronts a surge in coronavirus infections across the South and parts of the West, tensions between the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a highly respected and leading expert on..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:49Published
How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski [Video]

How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski

As the threat of COVID-19 continues, infectious disease expert and TED Fellow Adam Kucharski answers five key questions about the novel coronavirus, providing necessary perspective on its transmission,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 03:37Published

US doctor Anthony Fauci optimistic over vaccine development by early 2021

 America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he is cautiously optimistic over the results from the current clinical trials and the...
IndiaTimes

One Of The Vaccine Candidates Will Enter Phase III Trial By July End: Dr.Fauci

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. is...
RTTNews

Fauci Warns, in New Interview: ‘We Haven’t Begun to See the End’ of the Pandemic

 Dr. *Anthony Fauci* appeared on a Stanford School of Medicine webinar Monday to talk about the U.S. coronavirus response, following the reports that he's been...
Mediaite


