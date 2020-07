You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 3 LAPD Officers Charged With Falsifying Records



The officers allegedly identified dozens of people wrongly as gang members. Amy Johnson reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago EXCLUSIVE: FBI SWAT team raid on Del Records boss Jose Angel del Villar



Exclusive pictures and video show the FBI SWAT raid on the home ofΒ Del Records honcho Jose Angel del Villar on Friday [May 22, 2020]. A heavily-armed SWAT team with armored trucks was dispatched to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:16 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this