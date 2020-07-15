Apple Acquires Justin Timberlake Film ‘Palmer’ Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Apple has acquired Justin Timberlake’s ‘Palmer,” the company announced on Wednesday. “Palmer” was directed by Fisher Stevens. “Palmer” joins Apple’s expanding film slate, which includes “Greyhound” and the upcoming 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Documentary “Boys State”– as well as “Emancipation,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Snow Blind.”



“Palmer” is about a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.



The script was written by Cheryl Guerriero, which appeared on the 2016 Blacklist.



*Also Read:* Justin Timberlake Says Confederate Statues in Home State Tennessee 'Must Come Down'



An SK Global, Rhea Films and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. project, in association with the Hercules Film Fund, “Palmer” was produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. The film is executive produced by Robert Friedland, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll.



Timberlake is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Stevens is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.



