Trump Gives Speech at Rose Garden Throwing Shade at 'Sleepy' Joe Biden

HNGN Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Trump Gives Speech at Rose Garden Throwing Shade at 'Sleepy' Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump spoke at the Rose Garden to talk about Hong Kong and relevant topics that his administration needs to address. The coronavirus and sabotages like one of his rallies that prompted a better venue.
Video credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more

Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more 01:10

 In a rambling appearance in the Rose Garden at the White House and in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, President Trump spoke on many topics, making questionable assertions in his remarks.

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the...
