New body camera video shows George Floyd pleading with officers and crying before being pinned down
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Newly released body camera video of George Floyd's death has not yet been made public and only a few dozen people have seen it. It shows a panicked and crying Floyd pleading with the officers before he was pinned to the ground for nearly 9 minutes. Jeff Pegues reports.
