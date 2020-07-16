Global  
 

New body camera video shows George Floyd pleading with officers and crying before being pinned down

CBS News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Newly released body camera video of George Floyd's death has not yet been made public and only a few dozen people have seen it. It shows a panicked and crying Floyd pleading with the officers before he was pinned to the ground for nearly 9 minutes. Jeff Pegues reports.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’ 03:56

 For the first time, we’re learning what officers captured on their body worn cameras the day George Floyd died, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:56).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 15, 2020

