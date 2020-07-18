Global  
 

Calls grow to rename Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge after John Lewis. Some civil rights veterans say no.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
"They weren't marching to change a symbol. They were marching to change a system," Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said of John Lewis' Bloody Sunday protest.
 
News video: Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80 00:37

 John Robert Lewis has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lewis is the son of sharecroppers. He survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama. He became a figure of the civil rights movement and a...

Reaction to death of US civil rights lion Lewis

 John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who..
Amid Outpouring of Bipartisan Tributes to John Lewis, Trump Stays Quiet

 Soon after the world learned of the passing of the civil rights icon, the president shared tweets that slammed Democrats, insulted his niece and praised a Fox..
John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero [Video]

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years. This report produced by Jonah Green.

John Lewis, Towering Figure of Civil Rights Era, Dies at 80

 Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act; he was called the conscience of the Congress.
Jay-Z: Full-page Ads Dedicated To George Floyd [Video]

Jay-Z: Full-page Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

(CNN) Jay-Z has partnered with families who have lost sons to police violence, along with fellow activists and attorneys, to take out full-page ads in newspapers across the country to honor George Floyd. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," and quotes a passage from a speech made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Al. in 1965. "So we're going to stand up amid horses. We're going to stand up right here, amid the belly-clubs.

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80 [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Watch VideoJohn Lewis, a civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, died Friday after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. "We are one people....
Business, community leaders pay tribute to John Lewis, a civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman

 Business and community leaders in Atlanta and across Georgia are mourning the death of civil rights hero and U.S. Rep. John Lewis who died late Friday, July 17,...
John Lewis mourners push back against hypocritical GOP sentiments on Twitter

 As the nation mourns the loss of Representative John Lewis (D-GA), a lifelong civil rights advocate and iconic proponent of racial equality, not all condolences...
