Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur on Radio Show

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'



Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues in public health say she's signed her own reputation's death certificate. In April, Trump talked about using disinfectant and light as a cure for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Birx did not disagree. Her reputation is finished. I feel she has signed her fate in blood with these guys.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970