Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur on Radio Show

NYTimes.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Mr. Stone, while being questioned about the commutation of his sentence by President Trump, used a racial slur in referring to his interviewer, who is Black.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald Trump

 Few people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish..
WorldNews
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers. Meanwhile, Trump's staffers attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign, looking to stem the steady decline of his poll numbers. In 2016, Trump's race-baiting and culture war tropes were appealing to swing voters and his core base of non-college-educated white voters.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published
Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues in public health say she's signed her own reputation's death certificate. In April, Trump talked about using disinfectant and light as a cure for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Birx did not disagree. Her reputation is finished. I feel she has signed her fate in blood with these guys.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

 Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

"Kimberly and Beck" fired over use of racial slur [Video]

"Kimberly and Beck" fired over use of racial slur

Two talk show hosts in Rochester have been fired after using a racial slur live on-air.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Fires With All Cylinders At China – Analysis

Trump Fires With All Cylinders At China – Analysis By Seema Sirohi The United States is finally “pivoting” to Asia in a manner that should reassure friends and rattle China. But whether it will accomplish...
Eurasia Review

Twitter suspends Trump campaign ad

Twitter suspends Trump campaign ad It appears Donald Trump has once again broken Twitter's rules.The US President's latest campaign ad has been disabled by Twitter, and while it's not yet been...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Deutsche WelleJerusalem PostTelegraph.co.ukRIA Nov.The AgeSeekingAlphaNYTimes.comKhaleej Times

Trump nominates former SC official for Belize ambassadorship

 COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated South Carolina’s former lieutenant governor to be the next ambassador to Belize. The White House...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

dw7thdoctor

dw7thdoctor RT @GottaBernNow: ‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate… 59 minutes ago

Alamshahi3

Alamshahi RT @candies2639: ‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin https://t.co/uOM… 3 hours ago

MGalambush

M G RT @Real_IanScott: NEW: The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following… 4 hours ago

superhotbitch

CatP 🍊🍊🍊 ‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin https://t.co/7KIuwTK8Ky 5 hours ago

lynnlistener

JeVerna Lynn Haynes ‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin https://t.co/gvEiqJYJJR 5 hours ago

HansNilssen1

Hans Nilssen 🌊🌊🏳️‍🌈 RT @AsmaraTorii: ‘foreign press can see he uses The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent… 5 hours ago

AsmaraTorii

Asa Vet ‘foreign press can see he uses The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agent… https://t.co/go8GQoMbZO 5 hours ago

jadzia_1

Jadwiga L Reinke RT @ZaneZodrow: ‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin https://t.co/UQlC… 6 hours ago