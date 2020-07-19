Gov. Jared Polis blames private labs for slow COVID-19 results: “The national testing scene is a complete disgrace”
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Gov. Jared Polis defended his statewide mask mandate and discussed Colorado's uptick in coronavirus cases in two network TV appearances Sunday morning, calling the national testing system a “complete disgrace.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis both said the exact same thing during separate news conferences in the past week, "We need a national strategy." Both leaders were discussing..