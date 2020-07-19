Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Jared Polis blames private labs for slow COVID-19 results: “The national testing scene is a complete disgrace”

Denver Post Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Gov. Jared Polis defended his statewide mask mandate and discussed Colorado's uptick in coronavirus cases in two network TV appearances Sunday morning, calling the national testing system a “complete disgrace.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We Need A National Strategy': Gov. Polis And Mayor Hancock Call For Federal Guidance On Coronavirus [Video]

'We Need A National Strategy': Gov. Polis And Mayor Hancock Call For Federal Guidance On Coronavirus

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis both said the exact same thing during separate news conferences in the past week, "We need a national strategy." Both leaders were discussing..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:49Published
GOV: Testing capacity is increasing [Video]

GOV: Testing capacity is increasing

Nevada's testing capacity is growing. On Monday alone, labs in the state reported more than 9,300 results. On most days, we are surpassing our goals of 4,000 tests per day.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Free, drive-up COVID-19 testing facility to open at Pepsi Center, test 500 symptomatic people a day [Video]

Free, drive-up COVID-19 testing facility to open at Pepsi Center, test 500 symptomatic people a day

The city of Denver will open a new free, drive-up testing site at the Pepsi Center Friday that will test 500 people a day to start with but could test up to 1,000 on a daily basis, Mayor Michael..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this