Veteran Sportscaster Bob Costas Joins CNN as Contributor Monday, 20 July 2020

Veteran sportscaster Bob Costas is the latest addition to CNN’s on-air contributor roster, the network announced Monday.



A press release from CNN said Costas “will provide commentary and his perspective on a wide range of sports-related issues as the industry adapts to new challenges posed by the coronavirus and the frequent intersection of sports with larger societal issues.”



CNN president Jeff Zucker added his own statement: “Bob Costas is a legendary, respected voice across the spectrum of sports and beyond.”



*Also Read:* Bob Costas Rapping a Ludacris Lyric About Himself Is the Coolest Thing You'll See Today (Video)



He went on, “As the world continues to change amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that Bob’s insightful analysis will help our viewers better understand what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment.”



Costas has appeared on the network before. In the past few weeks, he’s spoken about what pro sports will look like as the coronavirus pandemic continues, as well as the Washington Redskins’ impending name change.



Costas has repeatedly spoken out both on-the-air and in public appearances about the frequency of concussions among football players and criticized the NFL about its dealing with it. In a 2019 televised interview on “Outside the Lines” and a companion story released by ESPN, reporter Mark Fainuru-Wada noted how concerned Costas was that he damaged his relationship with NBC by speaking out.



Costas worked with NBC from 1980-2019 and is best known for covering the Olympics.



