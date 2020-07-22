|
Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground.
