Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground.
 
Parts of Alaska Briefly Under Tsunami Warning After Powerful Quake Hits

 The magnitude-7.8 earthquake was centered offshore, south of the Alaska Peninsula. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Tsunami warning issued as 7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska: USGS

 A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas...
Voices From Travel’s Frontlines: ‘We Walk in Fear, We Work in Fear’

 Six travel workers from Alaska to the Maldives talk about returning to the job. They are in a new world, with restrictions and health measures, uncertainty and..
'Into The Wild' Abandoned Bus Airlifted From Remote Alaska Location [Video]

'Into The Wild' Abandoned Bus Airlifted From Remote Alaska Location

A 1940s-era Fairbanks city bus that became a sometimes deadly attraction has been removed by helicopter from its remote Alaskan location. Used since as an emergency shelter, it became well-known after John Krakauer's 1996 book “Into the Wild” and a 2007 movie with the same name popularised the story of 24-year-old wanderer Chris McCandless who sadly died there alone in 1992 after a 114-day stay. Alaska Army National Guard executed an extraction mission via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over Healy, Alaska.

