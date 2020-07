Eugene Mecke Jr Report: Blue Jays will play home games at Pittsburgh's PNC Park https://t.co/VJD2JAlrbb 2 hours ago

Mike Harrington RT @ByMHarrington: From @TBNSports: The #BlueJays are not going to use Sahlen Field as their home this summer. They will be going to Pittsb… 3 hours ago

TheBaseballAuthority Report: Blue Jays will play home games at Pittsburgh's PNC Park https://t.co/XegpPFRU1V #BlueJays 3 hours ago

Troy Hyde RT @Rotoworld_BB: Report: Blue Jays will play at PNC Park in 2020 https://t.co/MymHijsUob 4 hours ago

Deesha RT @NYDNSports: Toronto Blue Jays to call Pittsburgh new temporary home during MLB's coronavirus season: report https://t.co/OIj159myNT 4 hours ago

Shane (HYPE) Patterson RT @TheBuffaloNews: Report: Buffalo strikes out as Blue Jays will play in Pittsburgh https://t.co/u8AkLXrYuv 4 hours ago

Trixy Wh #BurghJays RT @NYDNSports: Toronto Blue Jays to call Pittsburgh new temporary home during MLB's coronavirus season:… https://t.co/LLDmO37hnT 5 hours ago