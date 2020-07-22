Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. Capitol

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The bipartisan vote to banish the statues from display was the latest step in a nationwide push to remove historical symbols of racism and oppression from public places.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
News video: Macon-Bibb commissioners approve relocation of Confederate statues

Macon-Bibb commissioners approve relocation of Confederate statues

 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved the relocation of two downtown Confederate statues in a 5-4 vote on Tuesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

A.O.C. Unleashes a Viral Condemnation of Sexism in Congress

 After a Republican lawmaker referred to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using a sexist vulgarity, she took to the House floor to denounce the abuse faced..
NYTimes.com
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter' [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated on the floor of the House of Representatives the profane insult that Republican colleague Ted Yoho applied to her on the Capitol steps, adding that it was not just an insult to her but to all women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:02Published

US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews

House lawmakers pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis

 House lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle remembered Rep. John Lewis, who died last Friday, as the "conscience of the Congress." (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

Rep. John Lewis to lie in state next week at the US Capitol

 Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime member of Congress, died last Saturday at the age of 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer.
USATODAY.com

House weighs removing Capitol's racist statues

 The House was poised to vote Wednesday on legislation to remove statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

House to vote Wednesday on removing Confederate statues

 (CNN)Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on legislation Wednesday to expel Confederate statues from the US Capitol. The bill requires the removal of..
WorldNews

Ocasio-Cortez Embraces a Republican’s Insult

 Representative Ted Yoho reportedly approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol, calling her “disgusting” for her policies..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Removing confederate statues from the capitol [Video]

Removing confederate statues from the capitol

Lawmakers in the house have voted to get rid of confederate statues from the US capitol. The legislation was approved with bipartisan support yesterday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Fan launches petition calling for Dolly Parton statues to replace Confederate monuments [Video]

Fan launches petition calling for Dolly Parton statues to replace Confederate monuments

A Dolly Parton fan has launched an online petition urging officials to replace statues of controversial Confederate figures with monuments to the country queen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Renewed By Trump Administration

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Renewed By Trump Administration Watch VideoThe Trump administration says it has renewed the COVID-19 national public health emergency declaration just before it was set to expire on July...
Newsy

Worldwide public Cloud revenue to rise 6.3% in 2020: Gartner

 Read Article Driven by the need to support remote workers and cut costs amid Covid-19, worldwide public Cloud services market is likely to grow 6.3 per cent in...
CRN

Florida massacre victims’ funeral costs covered by public's donations: sheriff

 A Florida sheriff thanked the public Thursday after donations poured in to cover the funeral costs of three men who authorities say were “massacred” during a...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this