Calif. surpasses New York in confirmed virus cases

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
California has surpassed New York for the most coronavirus cases in the country, surpassing 409,000 after setting a record on Tuesday for the state's most confirmed new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. (July 22)
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope 02:22

 [NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%' [Video]

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34

California university system makes ethnic studies or social justice a required class

 The nation's largest four-year public university system votes to require a class on ethnic studies or social justice.
USATODAY.com

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29
Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:53
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:35

