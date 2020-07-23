|
Calif. surpasses New York in confirmed virus cases
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
California has surpassed New York for the most coronavirus cases in the country, surpassing 409,000 after setting a record on Tuesday for the state's most confirmed new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. (July 22)
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Largest city in the United States
In CA: Sierra Club faces its racist origins; Golden State passes New York in COVID-19 casesThe Golden State, with 409,000+ coronavirus cases, now "leads" the nation. And: Trustees of the CSU system voted to require students to take ethnic studies or..
USATODAY.com
GOP Weighs Short-Term Extension of $600 Jobless Aid: Live UpdatesCalifornia has now reported more cases than New York, but it’s difficult to know which state has actually had more total infections. Harvard said that newly..
NYTimes.com
'I just love helping, I'm not ready to give it up'Dr Melissa Freeman is a doctor in New York City who has been practising for 65 years. The BBC spoke to her about her journey into medicine.
BBC News
NYPD breaks up occupy city hall encampmentPolice in riot gear have cleared a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York's City Hall. The "Occupy City Hall" protest..
USATODAY.com
California State in the western United States
California barbers, hair salons move outdoorsCalifornia hair and nail salons may provide services outdoors under new rules announced this week that aim to provide a lifeline for personal care services..
USATODAY.com
Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:34Published
California university system makes ethnic studies or social justice a required classThe nation's largest four-year public university system votes to require a class on ethnic studies or social justice.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this