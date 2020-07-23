Global  
 

Fox Sports to Put ‘Virtual Fans’ in the Stands for MLB Games (Video)

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Fox Sports will put a fake crowd in the stands of its Major League Baseball games starting Saturday. The “virtual fans” come from Silver Spoon Animation and SMT using Pixatope software.

Here is the Fox Sports statement: “As Fox Sports embarks on its 25th season of MLB on Fox this Saturday, the network sets another milestone with the debut of its latest broadcasting innovation – introducing “virtual fans” to its live Major League Baseball broadcasts. Utilizing cutting-edge Pixatope software, the network teams with Silver Spoon Animation and SMT to deliver an elevated viewing experience to sports fans around the nation.”

Watch a video of the technology in place below.

*Also Read:* Remote Studio or Life Inside a Bubble: How to Broadcast Sports During a Pandemic

Today is Opening Day for baseball’s revised 60-game schedule.

More to come…
