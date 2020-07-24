|
‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It Did
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is meant to detect signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions.
