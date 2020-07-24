‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It Did

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again



A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and was ordered to serve out his sentence at home in Manhattan. But he was abruptly sent back to prison on July 10 when he refused to sign a gag order barring him from writing a book about Trump.

