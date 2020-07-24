|
Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his own, signing four executive orders that allow imports of cheaper medicines as well as other measures that could have some election-year appeal. (July 24)
