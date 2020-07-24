Global  
 

Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his own, signing four executive orders that allow imports of cheaper medicines as well as other measures that could have some election-year appeal. (July 24)
 
