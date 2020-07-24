Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

Michael Cohen Going Home



(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was returned to prison because he refused to sign a form prohibiting him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970