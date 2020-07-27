Global  
 

President's Meeting With Drugmakers Reportedly Called Off

Newsy Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
President's Meeting With Drugmakers Reportedly Called OffWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump's Tuesday meeting with with top pharmaceutical executives has been canceled.

Politico reports the meeting over recent executive orders was called off because major drug lobbies refused to send any members. 

The president signed a "most-favored nation" order last week. It's designed to...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Will go to President if needed: Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan political crisis

Will go to President if needed: Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan political crisis 01:24

 Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 25. During the meeting, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said, "We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence."...

