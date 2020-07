You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tear gas and explosions in Portland



Sky's Sally Lockwood reports live from Portland as protests erupt. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:06 Published 48 minutes ago Tear gas forms 'tornado' as clashes continue in Portland



Protests and clashes with police continued in Portland, Oregon on July 24. Footage shows an abundance of tear gas forming into what was described by the filmer as a "tear gas tornado." Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:03 Published 21 hours ago Federal Officers And Protesters Clash Overnight In Portland



Federal officers sent tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters outside of a federal courthouse in Portland. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:53 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this