|
Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John Lewis
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement, Rep. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. (July 27)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
AP Top Stories July 27 PHere's the latest for Monday, July 27th: World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine test gets underway; Hong Kong announces new restrictions amid virus surge; Late Rep...
USATODAY.com
Family travels to honor Rep. John Lewis in personPeople traveled to the United States Capitol to honor the late John Lewis by seeing the congressman's casket and paying their respects in person. (July..
USATODAY.com
Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. LewisAt a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement...
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' pollsPresident Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
USATODAY.com
Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate because of COVID-19 constraintsThe first debate between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com
Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionJoe Biden’s campaign offered a snapshot of its strategy, and The Times checked back in on the top contenders to be his running mate.
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
A Republican Panic ButtonCould Democrats be heading for a landslide in November?
NYTimes.com
Mitch McConnell unveils long-awaited pandemic aid package to criticisms from Republicans and DemocratsThis stimulus bill, the fifth since the pandemic began in March, is likely the last economic rescue package before the November election.
USATODAY.com
Top Dem: GOP coronavirus aid plan 'inadequate'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress
In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitolThe Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
BBC News
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
‘Our compassionate hero’Oklahomans pay tribute to late civil rights icon, Rep. John LewisNot long after arriving in Washington, D.C., as Oklahoma’s newest elected congressman, J.C. Watts decided to seize the opportunity. He invited Rep. John Lewis..
WorldNews
Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pondThe bodies of a mother and her 10-month old twin boys were found inside a submerged car in Augusta on Friday.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this