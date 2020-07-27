Global  
 

Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John Lewis

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement, Rep. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. (July 27)
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol

Rep. John Lewis Will Lie In State At US Capitol 01:49

 Michelle Miller reports a horse drawn carriage carried Lewis' casket over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for a final crossing on Sunday.

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

AP Top Stories July 27 P

 Here's the latest for Monday, July 27th: World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine test gets underway; Hong Kong announces new restrictions amid virus surge; Late Rep...
USATODAY.com

Family travels to honor Rep. John Lewis in person

 People traveled to the United States Capitol to honor the late John Lewis by seeing the congressman's casket and paying their respects in person. (July..
USATODAY.com

Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. Lewis

 At a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement...
USATODAY.com

In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitol

 The Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
BBC News

‘Our compassionate hero’Oklahomans pay tribute to late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis

 Not long after arriving in Washington, D.C., as Oklahoma’s newest elected congressman, J.C. Watts decided to seize the opportunity. He invited Rep. John Lewis..
WorldNews

Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time [Video]

Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last Time

The bridge was the spot where Lewis and other civil rights leaders made history in 1965. CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:14Published
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma [Video]

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday [Video]

John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published

Georgia governor calls election to fill Lewis’ current term

 ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor on Monday called a special election to fill the remainder of Rep. John Lewis’ current term, after the longtime...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily CallerUSATODAY.com

Congress Pays Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Congress Pays Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis Watch VideoIn Washington, a somber ceremony in the Capitol rotunda celebrating the life of longtime Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.  A hearse with the late civil...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.com

