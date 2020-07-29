Global  
 

Train incident on June 27, 2020, at Tempe Town Lake

azcentral.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A train derailed at Tempe Town Lake in June, a month before the major derailment on July 29, 2020,
 
News video: Tempe train derailment, fire causes partial bridge collapse

Tempe train derailment, fire causes partial bridge collapse 05:36

 A train has caught fire after a derailment on a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the south side of the lake near Mill Avenue.

Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona [Video]

Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona

A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air.

Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona [Video]

Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona

Wednesday morning (July 29), a Union Pacific train crossing over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, derailed, which led the bridge to collapse, consequently leaving several train cars on fire. The train..

Railroad fire after train derails over Tempe Town lake bridge in Arizona [Video]

Railroad fire after train derails over Tempe Town lake bridge in Arizona

Early Wednesday morning (July 29), a train derailed over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, causing the bridge to burst into flames, rushing first responders to the scene. No casualties have been..

Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse

 A train fire and derailment caused a partial collapse of a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake, ABC15 reported. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on...
June train derailment at Tempe Town Lake

 A security guard discusses a train derailment at Tempe Town Lake that happened a month before the major derailment on July 29, 2020.  
