Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A train fire and derailment caused a partial collapse of a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake, ABC15 reported. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the south side of the lake near Mill Avenue. A spokesperson with Tempe Fire Department says the incident involves a Union Pacific train. Flames could be seen running across the length of the bridge and in an area of Tempe Beach Park. About 90 firefighters from multiple departments were called to the scene of the second-alarm hazardous…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona

Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona 00:36

 A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air.

Train Derailment - Tempe AZ [Video]

Train Derailment - Tempe AZ

A train derailed and caught fire on a bridge in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for Union Pacific said there were no injuries reported among the crew, and the train was moving mixed..

Railroad fire after train derails over Tempe Town lake bridge in Arizona [Video]

Railroad fire after train derails over Tempe Town lake bridge in Arizona

Early Wednesday morning (July 29), a train derailed over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, causing the bridge to burst into flames, rushing first responders to the scene.

Massive fire in Arizona sparked by train derailment [Video]

Massive fire in Arizona sparked by train derailment

A freight train has derailed in Phoenix, Arizona, setting a bridge on fire andcausing its partial collapse. Video images showed huge flames and thick blacksmoke rising into the air and train carriages..

Arizona bridge burns, partially collapses after train derailment near Tempe Town Lake

 A bridge over a lake in Arizona partially collapsed on Wednesday after a freight train derailed and caught fire.
Train derails, large fire burns over Tempe Town Lake

 A train derailed and is on fire on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday.  
Train derails and bridge partially collapses in Arizona

 A bridge over Tempe Town Lake caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed; witness describes a "scene from hell"
