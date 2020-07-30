Global  
 

What we know: Tempe Town Lake freight train derailment

azcentral.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of the freight train derailment, fire and Salt River Union Pacific Bridge collapse over Tempe Town Lake.
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse

Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse 04:55

 A train caught fire near Tempe Town Lake, causing a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Tempe holds afternoon news conference: Latest on train derailment, fire over Tempe Town Lake

 A freight train derailment early Wednesday in Tempe caused a fire and partial collapse of an Arizona bridge.  
azcentral.com

An early morning rower on Tempe Town Lake watches the aftermath of the train derailment

 Patrick Walsh rows four times a week on Tempe Town Lake. On Wednesday, his morning exploded as a train derailed and caught fire.  
azcentral.com

June train derailment at Tempe Town Lake

 A security guard discusses a train derailment at Tempe Town Lake that happened a month before the major derailment on July 29, 2020.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •bizjournalsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

