Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse, fire
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure. Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6 a.m. (July 29)
