Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse, fire

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure. Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6 a.m. (July 29)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Locals watch smoke billow into sky after train derailment and bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona

Locals watch smoke billow into sky after train derailment and bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona 00:42

 Locals watched on as thick clouds of smoke billowed into the air after a train derailed seeing a bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona. Footage, taken on July 29, shows the fire burning through the train carriages which are reported to be carrying lumber. No casualties have been reported. Johnny...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona [Video]

Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona

A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:36Published

Freight Train Catches Fire and Derails in Arizona

 The derailment, on a bridge over a lake in Tempe, caused part of the bridge to collapse, the authorities said. No injuries were reported.
NYTimes.com
Freight train derails, catches fire in Arizona [Video]

Freight train derails, catches fire in Arizona

[NFA] A freight train derailed in Arizona on Wednesday and caught fire, causing a bridge to partially collapse, police said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Fire, bridge collapse after train derails in Arizona

 A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed. (July 29)
 
USATODAY.com

Tempe, Arizona Tempe, Arizona City in Arizona, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Union Pacific train derailed in Tempe Town Lake catching fire over bridge [Video]

Union Pacific train derailed in Tempe Town Lake catching fire over bridge

A train wreck on Wednesday (July 29) caught fire over the bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, causing plumes of black smoke rising into the sky beneath a trail of flames. One person was treated for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published
Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona [Video]

Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona

Wednesday morning (July 29), a Union Pacific train crossing over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, derailed, which led the bridge to collapse, consequently leaving several train cars on fire. The train..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Train Derailment - Tempe AZ [Video]

Train Derailment - Tempe AZ

A train derailed and caught fire on a bridge in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for Union Pacific said there were no injuries reported among the crew, and the train was moving mixed..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Related news from verified sources

Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse, fire

 A freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Timesazcentral.comRIA Nov.TIMEMediaiteIndependentbizjournalsFOXNews.comCBS News

Freight Train Catches Fire and Derails in Arizona

 The derailment, on a bridge over a lake in Tempe, caused part of the bridge to collapse, the authorities said. No injuries were reported.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •IndependentbizjournalsCBS News

Tweets about this