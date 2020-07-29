Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse, fire

Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 5 hours ago Locals watch smoke billow into sky after train derailment and bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona 00:42 Locals watched on as thick clouds of smoke billowed into the air after a train derailed seeing a bridge collapse in Tempe, Arizona. Footage, taken on July 29, shows the fire burning through the train carriages which are reported to be carrying lumber. No casualties have been reported. Johnny...