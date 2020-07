Chemical leak contained after train details in Tempe; Union Pacific intends to repair bridge



The chemical leak from a railcar that fell after a Union Pacific train derailed and caught fire in Tempe has been contained, officials said. Now, the investigation begins. A spokesperson for Union.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:01 Published 2 hours ago

Fire breaks out as train derails and bridge collapses in Tempe, Arizona



A large fire has broken out after a train derailed on a bridge in Tempe, causing the structure to partially collapse into the lake below. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 13 hours ago