Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extra Extra: President Obama Delivers Powerful Eulogy For John Lewis

Gothamist Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Extra Extra: President Obama Delivers Powerful Eulogy For John LewisBecause the NBA is back, check out today's end-of-day links: Republicans reject Trump's election delay talk, Stonehenge mystery solved, Kate Bush birthday, NYPD hookah, dog walks dog, and more. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral

Former President Barack Obama eulogized Rep. John Lewis at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta, GA Thursday. The former president said when he was inaugurated, Lewis "was one of the first people..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama slips on his mask after eulogizing John Lewis, and this shouldn't even be a story

 It was a striking moment.  Former President Barack Obama, after delivering a powerful, pointed eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, slipped on a face mask. In the...
Mashable Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.com

Obama Delivers Stirring Eulogy at John Lewis Funeral Service: ‘A Man of Pure Joy and Unbreakable Perseverance’

 Former President Barack Obama delivered a stirring eulogy at late congressman John Lewis' (D- GA) funeral service in the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on...
Mediaite

John Lewis funeral: Ex-presidents arrive to pay tribute to civil rights hero where Obama will give eulogy

 Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis as Barack Obama plans to...
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this