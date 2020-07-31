Global  
 

Taylor Swift accused of taking "Folklore" logo from Black-owned retailer

CBS News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Amira Rasool, the founder of Black-owned retailer The Folklore, has accused Swift of ripping off the company's logo for album merchandise.
News video: Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore

Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore 07:19

 You may be surprised by these fan theories about Taylor Swift's "Folklore." For this list, we’ll be looking at fans’ ideas about what’s going on beneath the surface of these new tracks.

