Police officers should not be charged with Breonna Taylor's death, criminal law experts say

The Kentucky Attorney General's office released open records rulings finding that Louisville public agencies were justified in denying requests.

"O, The Oprah Magazine" will put Breonna Taylor on the cover of its September magazine in an issue dedicated to anti-racism.

“We must have a new sense of urgency to make this declaration,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. The city has been the focus of protests after the police killing of..

III% Militia members counter Breonna Taylor protest



Members of the 3%ers militia march in Louisville to counter the all-black Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) as NFAC protested the shooting of EMT slain by police, Breonna Taylor.

Police respond to accidental shooting during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville



Police responded to an accidental shooting of three people during a protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. An all-black militia called Not F**king Around was present, as..