Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () A wildfire in southern California, which has been deemed the Apple fire, has forced evacuation orders in several neighborhoods after burning more than 4,000 acres and destroying at least one home Saturday.
