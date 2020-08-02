Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago California Wildfire Surpasses Last Year's Biggest Blaze 00:32 Two Northern California wildfires have merged to form one that exceeds the size of last year’s biggest blaze in the state, fire officials said Thursday morning. The Caldwell fire ― which was previously being managed as two separate incidents ― has now burned than 79,000 acres near the town of...