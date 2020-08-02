Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
A wildfire in southern California, which has been deemed the Apple fire, has forced evacuation orders in several neighborhoods after burning more than 4,000 acres and destroying at least one home Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: California Wildfire Surpasses Last Year's Biggest Blaze

California Wildfire Surpasses Last Year's Biggest Blaze 00:32

 Two Northern California wildfires have merged to form one that exceeds the size of last year’s biggest blaze in the state, fire officials said Thursday morning. The Caldwell fire ― which was previously being managed as two separate incidents ― has now burned than 79,000 acres near the town of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues [Video]

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake

Actress Naya Rivera is missing. The 33-year-old "Glee" actress went missing while boating with her son on a lake in Southern California. Rescuers plan to resume their search Thursday morning at Lake..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
'Famous driving cat' stops to greet his fans in Southern California [Video]

'Famous driving cat' stops to greet his fans in Southern California

Louie, the driving cat, in Lake Elsinore, California has become a local celebrity in his Southern California town. He took a drive out on Friday (July 3) to greet his fans. People are always coming..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

CarmelMtryRE

Carmel MTRY Real Estate Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate https://t.co/Ai395HX4wv #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate… https://t.co/ElpCfwFAhM 3 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate… https://t.co/iJZRYUAnes 3 minutes ago

AuthorJLLopez

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking #News Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to… https://t.co/d18D4JNzSn 4 minutes ago

cabbobby

robert krawczyk RT @CBSNews: A wildfire dubbed the Apple Fire erupted in Southern California on Friday northwest of Palm Springs, prompting the evacuation… 15 minutes ago

rabbi_d

Dinur Blum RT @WashingtonDistC: This map shows the location, evacuations for the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley - Press-Enterprise: * This map shows the… 2 hours ago

WashingtonDistC

Washington Dc This map shows the location, evacuations for the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley - Press-Enterprise: * This map shows t… https://t.co/VOO37VX0dK 2 hours ago

BirminghamAlaba

Birmingham Alabama This map shows the location, evacuations for the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley - Press-Enterprise: * This map shows t… https://t.co/ur8awlVY8A 2 hours ago