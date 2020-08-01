|
Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuations
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
By Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to evacuate.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Southern California Place in California, United States
Thousands to evacuate as Apple Fire grows in Southern CaliforniaAbout 7,800 people have been ordered to leave their homes as of Saturday afternoon.
USATODAY.com
Tired of living in fear, some Latinos are buying guns to feel more safe(CNN)After overhearing constant racist and anti-immigrant comments made by his neighbors, Tony Martinez said he knew he needed to find a way to feel safer. He..
WorldNews
1 Marine Dead, 8 Missing After California Amphibious Vehicle AccidentThe group was assigned to a unit based at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, and the episode involved an amphibious vehicle, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this