Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to grow

Coachella And Stagecoach Music Festivals Canceled Due To COVID-19



The popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020. Public health officials for Riverside County, California announced the cancellations on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the shows are being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials are concerned about the high risk for the virus to spread at the densely-packed venue. Both festivals were scheduled to be held in October at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

