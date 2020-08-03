Global  
 

Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to grow

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has forced thousands to evacuate. CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw and Joy Benedict have the latest on the firefighting efforts.
News video: Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

 Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

