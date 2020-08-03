|
Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to grow
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has forced thousands to evacuate. CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw and Joy Benedict have the latest on the firefighting efforts.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
California COVID-19 cases spiked after July 4th. Family gatherings helped the spread, experts say.Experts say more restrictions could be needed, but county and state health officials won't say what their plans are for the coming weeks
USATODAY.com
Growing pains for legal weed in CaliforniaWhen voters legalized marijuana three years ago, advocates said illegal operations would be pushed out and the state would make hundreds of millions in tax..
CBS News
Marines call off search for 8 missing after training accidentThe U.S. Marines on Sunday called off the search for seven missing Marines and one Navy sailor who were missing after a vessel sank off the California coast on..
CBS News
Riverside County, California County in California, United States
Coachella And Stagecoach Music Festivals Canceled Due To COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
KCBS-TV CBS TV station in Los Angeles
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this