Southern California crews battle 'Apple Fire'
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the Apple Fire had burned more than 20,500 acres in Riverside County. It was 5% contained. (Aug. 3)
