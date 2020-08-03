Global  
 

Southern California crews battle 'Apple Fire'

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the Apple Fire had burned more than 20,500 acres in Riverside County. It was 5% contained. (Aug. 3)
 
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

 Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:16Published
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders on Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and crews battled flames in high temperatures.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:17Published

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, August 2nd: Trump to be renominated in private; Thousands evacuated ahead of Southern California wildfire; Israeli police..
 Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in the mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle the flames in triple-digit..
 Here's the latest for Monday August 3rd: More negotiations over coronavirus relief package; Prison attacked in eastern Afghanistan; Tropical Storm Isaias moving..
Apple Fire Leads to Evacuation Order for 7,000 in California

 The wildfire, near the San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles, was burning out of control on Sunday morning.
Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to grow

 A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has forced thousands to evacuate. CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw..
The popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020. Public health officials for Riverside County, California announced the cancellations on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the shows are being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials are concerned about the high risk for the virus to spread at the densely-packed venue. Both festivals were scheduled to be held in October at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

San Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside County.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:36Published
Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle flames in triple-digit heat.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:40Published
A large brush fire blackened approximately 1,900 acres and threatened homes Saturday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of residents from a number of neighborhoods.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:27Published

 Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the Apple Fire had...
