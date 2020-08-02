Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Fire in California forces thousands to flee

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
As of Monday morning, the blaze was just 5% contained.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Lacrosse players fight hunger amid pandemic

 Two California teenage lacrosse players coach kids in exchange for donations to a local food organization to fight hunger during the pandemic. (Aug 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus in California: Confirmed Cases in Modoc County

 Monday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.
NYTimes.com

The Last California County Without a Coronavirus Case

 Monday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.
NYTimes.com

Apple Fire: Firefighters battle massive blaze in California

 Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes to escape the fire east of Los Angeles.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Need2Know: SoCal Apple Fire, East Coast Storm Watch & Mystery Seeds [Video]

Need2Know: SoCal Apple Fire, East Coast Storm Watch & Mystery Seeds

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 3, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:35Published
Apple Fire burning in Southern California [Video]

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

Credit: KHSLPublished
Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows [Video]

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle flames in triple-digit heat.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Fire in California sending 'large area of smoke' to Phoenix, hundreds of miles away

 An explosive wildfire that's caused thousands to evacuate in Southern California is sending smoke hundreds of miles to the east, causing smokey skies in Arizona.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Apple Fire rages in Southern California

 The Apple Fire threatens thousands of homes in Southern California as it continues to grow, fed by low humidity, high heat and thick vegetation.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •HNGNBBC News

The Last California County Without a Coronavirus Case

 Monday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this