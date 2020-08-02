Apple Fire in California forces thousands to flee

Two California teenage lacrosse players coach kids in exchange for donations to a local food organization to fight hunger during the pandemic. (Aug 3)

Monday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.

Monday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes to escape the fire east of Los Angeles.

Need2Know: SoCal Apple Fire, East Coast Storm Watch & Mystery Seeds



These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 3, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:35 Published 28 minutes ago

Apple Fire burning in Southern California



Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation Credit: KHSL Published 14 hours ago