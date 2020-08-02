|
Apple Fire in California forces thousands to flee
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
As of Monday morning, the blaze was just 5% contained.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Lacrosse players fight hunger amid pandemicTwo California teenage lacrosse players coach kids in exchange for donations to a local food organization to fight hunger during the pandemic. (Aug 3)
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus in California: Confirmed Cases in Modoc CountyMonday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.
NYTimes.com
The Last California County Without a Coronavirus CaseMonday: The virus found its way into tiny, remote Modoc County. Also: The Apple Fire prompted evacuations, and a successful astronaut return.
NYTimes.com
Apple Fire: Firefighters battle massive blaze in CaliforniaThousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes to escape the fire east of Los Angeles.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this