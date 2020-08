Obama Backs 118 Candidates in First Endorsements of 2020 Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Former President Barack Obama has issued endorsements for over 100 Democratic candidates running for federal, statewide and state legislative offices in the upcoming 2020 elections, NBC News reports. 👓 View full article

