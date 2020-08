Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In The Carolinas



Hurricane Isaias roared into North Carolina Monday night. The powerful storm brought coastal and inland flooding to the state. According to CNN, the storm that is expected to continue its path up the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 minutes ago

Destruction caused by tornado unveiled as sun rises in Suffolk, Virginia



The destruction caused by a tornado was unveiled as the sun rose in Suffolk, Virginia on August 4. A tornado reportedly passed through the area seeing dozens of trees splinter and scatter across the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:36 Published 4 hours ago