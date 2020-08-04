Global  
 

Leaked police bodycam video of George Floyd's fatal arrest published for the first time

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.
 
News video: New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

 MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time. The deeply disturbing footage shows how visibly distressed Floyd is as he begs the officer not to shoot him. In the video, Floyd's voice...

Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George Floyd

 In a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is..
CBS News

Crowds attend Minn. rodeo, despite spectator limit

 Thousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota's largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of..
USATODAY.com
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary [Video]

Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar represents Minneapolis, Minnesota in congress. She is facing a stiff primary challenge from lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux. Melton-Meaux raised an absurd $3.2 million in the second quarter of this year to Omar’s $471,000. Omar represents a sizable Jewish community in her district. She has been the face of multiple national controversies for her perceived use of coded anti-Semitic language.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists [Video]

Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists

Police near Minneapolis, Minnesota used drones last week to check on an enormous threat to the local social order. Namely, CNN reports the drones were activated to check if sunbathers at a lakeside beach were breaking the law by going nude or topless. Golden Valley city officials say the police department used the high-tech surveillance devices at Twin Lake on July 10 after receiving complaints from the public. This stuff has been going on there for decades.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked [Video]

Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked

For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd. The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:52Published
George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest Death [Video]

George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest Death

Body cam footage showing the arrest of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in late May, has been obtained by the Daily Mail (0:20).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:20Published
Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos' [Video]

Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos'

Mexican police and military forces on Sunday (August 2) arrested the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel who spread violence through north-central Mexico and fought a years-long turf battle with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:04Published

