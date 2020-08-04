|
Leaked police bodycam video of George Floyd's fatal arrest published for the first time
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Minnesota State in the northern central United States
Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George FloydIn a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is..
CBS News
Crowds attend Minn. rodeo, despite spectator limitThousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota's largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of..
USATODAY.com
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this