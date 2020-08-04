Leaked police bodycam video of George Floyd's fatal arrest published for the first time

Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists



Police near Minneapolis, Minnesota used drones last week to check on an enormous threat to the local social order. Namely, CNN reports the drones were activated to check if sunbathers at a lakeside beach were breaking the law by going nude or topless. Golden Valley city officials say the police department used the high-tech surveillance devices at Twin Lake on July 10 after receiving complaints from the public. This stuff has been going on there for decades.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970