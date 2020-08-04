Ratings: ‘Te Doy La Vida’ Series Finale Puts Univision in a First-Place Tie With NBC Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Univision crept up on NBC last night, when the Spanish-language network’s “Te Doy La Vida” series finale forced a ratings tie between the two broadcasters.



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Titan Games” on NBC was still Monday’s highest-rated individual program, however.



NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 3 million, according to preliminary numbers. Univision was fifth with 1.5 million total viewers.



*Also Read:* Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners Buy the XFL for $15 Million



For NBC, “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers. A rerun followed.



“Te Doy La Vida” at 8 p.m. received a a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers. That demo number was just enough to cause a tie in overall primetime averages among adults 18-49.



CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and first in viewers with 3.2 million, airing all repeats.



*Also Read:* Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Red Notice' to Resume Production Mid-September



Fox, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2 million, ABC was fourth with 1.7 million and Telemundo was sixth with 979,000.



Fox aired all reruns last night. ABC aired an episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” throughout the entirety of primetime.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 917,000. Following repeats, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 p.m. received a 0.2/1 and 900,000 viewers.



