Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For Liam Neeson and son, 'Made in Italy' was a family affair

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Liam Neeson and son Micheal Richardson remember late wife and mother, Natasha Richardson. The two act opposite each other in new comedy drama, "Made in Italy." (Aug. 5)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Made in Italy Movie Clip - That's Romance

Made in Italy Movie Clip - That's Romance 01:12

 Made in Italy Movie Clip - That's Romance - Plot synopsis: Made In Italy is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liam Neeson Liam Neeson Irish actor from Northern Ireland


Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Waze begins rolling out railroad crossing alerts globally

 Alerts about upcoming railroad crossing appear as a banner in the iOS and Android Waze apps. | Image via Waze / Operation Lifesaver

Google-owned..
The Verge

Italy's "wine windows" are reopening amid the pandemic

 The windows were used during the plague, allowing people to buy and sell alcohol without making contact.
CBS News

Champions League: How Atalanta took Europe by storm before facing PSG

 As they prepare to take on PSG in the Champions League, BBC Sport finds out how Atalanta have become a force in Italy and on the continent.
BBC News

5/6: CBSN AM

 AG fails to release unredacted Mueller report; Exorcism requests triple in Italy
CBS News

3/10: CBSN AM

 Italy on lockdown over coronavirus concerns; Florida officials concerned about outbreak impact on spring break
CBS News

Natasha Richardson Natasha Richardson English actress (1963–2009)


Related videos from verified sources

Made in Italy movie [Video]

Made in Italy movie

Made in Italy movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: MADE IN ITALY is a heart-warming father-son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson), who returns to Italy with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this