Police body cameras capture a wife in distress following the shooting of her husband

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
On September 9, 2016, Robert Poynter planned to meet his wife Chacey at a fast food restaurant in Royse City, Texas, to reconcile their relationship. At 10:26 p.m., Chacey called him from a dirt road 3-and-half miles away, in need of his help. Robert came to her rescue, but was shot dead shortly after arriving. On the scene, police question Chacey Poynter — the only witness to his murder.
