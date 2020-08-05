Police body cameras capture a wife in distress following the shooting of her husband

Texas Prison Has More COVID-19 Cases Than 85% Of US Counties



A low-security men's prison in Texas presents a cautionary tale about the danger of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in congregate living settings. CNN reports the former holding facility for WWII Japanese and German detainees is the hardest-hit federal prison in the United States. The Bureau of Prisons says more than 1,300 of the roughly 1,750 prisoners at FCI Seagoville prison and camp have tested positive for the virus. Put another way, that's a stunning three out of every four inmates.

