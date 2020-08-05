Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds Apologizes for Getting Married on Plantation

Newsmax Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds has apologized for getting married on a a former slave plantation in South Carolina in 2012. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have faced widespread criticism for picking Boone Hall as their wedding venue, but Reynolds is now expressing deep regret about that choice...
News video: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding 00:36

 Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to...

