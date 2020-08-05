Ryan Reynolds Apologizes for Getting Married on Plantation
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Ryan Reynolds has apologized for getting married on a a former slave plantation in South Carolina in 2012. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have faced widespread criticism for picking Boone Hall as their wedding venue, but Reynolds is now expressing deep regret about that choice...
