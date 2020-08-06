|
NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York's attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to dissolve the powerful gun advocacy organization over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for personal use. (Aug. 6)
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its ClosureLetitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud schemeNew York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit
New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimesNew York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit seeking to disband the National Rifle Association, claiming its top officials diverted millions of..
