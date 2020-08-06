Global  
 

Portland Protests De-Escalate As Federal Agents Leave City Streets

NPR Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Protests in Portland, Ore., have de-escalated since state troopers took over from federal law enforcement last week. But the truce is fragile, and some worry things could turn bad again.
