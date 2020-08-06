Portland Protests De-Escalate As Federal Agents Leave City Streets
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Protests in Portland, Ore., have de-escalated since state troopers took over from federal law enforcement last week. But the truce is fragile, and some worry things could turn bad again.
Local media in Portland, Oregon report that protesters against systemic racism have gathered for the 69th straight night in that city, although crowd numbers have lowered significantly since state police took over from federal authorities last week.
Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..
