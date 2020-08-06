Global  
 

66 players opt out of NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
No team has come close to New England in losing players for the upcoming season. Eight Patriots players have opted out.
News video: Sports Final: Who Will Step Up For Patriots After 8 Players Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Sports Final: Who Will Step Up For Patriots After 8 Players Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season 03:05

 The Patriots will have some big holes up and down the roster due to eight players opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dan Roche and Levan Reid discuss how Bill Belichick will manage the opt outs and who will step up on the New England roster.

