Gov. Cuomo Permits New York Schools to Reopen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that New York schools are now authorized to reopen for the 2020 school year. Cuomo previously announced that schools could only begin in-person learning once the region has entered its Phase 4. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that New York schools are now authorized to reopen for the 2020 school year. Cuomo previously announced that schools could only begin in-person learning once the region has entered its Phase 4. 👓 View full article