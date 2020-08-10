Global  
 

Vanessa Guillen: The timeline of what happened to the slain Fort Hood soldier

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Vanessa Guillen was missing on April 23.
 
News video: 'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's death

 New developments in the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Secretary is now promising to make "enduring changes" after the 20 year old was killed.

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

Vanessa Guillén's murder a "tipping point," Army secretary says

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

"Too many stories" of deaths, assault and harassment at Fort Hood

Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols [Video]

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a "hard look" at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Justice ralley for Vanessa Guillen [Video]

March for Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Texas man charged with murder in death of Fort Hood soldier

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

Vanessa Guillén's murder a "tipping point," Army secretary says

