|
Vanessa Guillen: The timeline of what happened to the slain Fort Hood soldier
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified that Vanessa Guillen was missing on April 23.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deathsThere are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News
Vanessa Guillén's murder a "tipping point," Army secretary saysFort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.
CBS News
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
"Too many stories" of deaths, assault and harassment at Fort HoodAt least nine service members have been found dead at Fort Hood, and in more than half of those cases, foul play has not been ruled out.
CBS News
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58Published
United States Army Criminal Investigation Command federal law enforcement agency of the United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this