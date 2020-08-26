|
Body of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Found
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes has been found after he was reported missing from Fort Hood over a week ago.
Fernandes was last seen at his home in Killen, Texas. Recently the 23-year-old had reported “unwanted sexual contact” to his chain of command. During the investigation into his claims, Fernandes asked to...
