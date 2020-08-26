Global  
 

Body of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Found

Newsy Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Body of Missing Fort Hood Soldier FoundWatch VideoThe body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes has been found after he was reported missing from Fort Hood over a week ago.

Fernandes was last seen at his home in Killen, Texas. Recently the 23-year-old had reported “unwanted sexual contact” to his chain of command. During the investigation into his claims, Fernandes asked to...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing

Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing 00:58

 Another Ft Hood soldier has gone missing after allegedly being sexually harassed.

