###SHANK### RT @girlsreallyrule: BREAKING: The body of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes has been found-23-year-old Hernandes, who was last see… 18 seconds ago Whataburger with Sannn ⑧⑨ RT @ajplus: A missing Fort Hood solider is believed dead after police found a body. 23-year-old Elder Fernandes was recently transferred to… 19 seconds ago rey RT @ABC7: The body of a soldier missing from Fort Hood was found hanging from a tree Tuesday about 25 miles from the Army post https://t.co… 38 seconds ago J.R. Williams Body believed to be that of a missing Fort Hood soldier has been found https://t.co/hrMdCJsN1h 1 minute ago LetTheArrestsBegin RT @ROCKONOHIO: Attorney: Missing Fort Hood soldier's body found in Texas! This is the third soldier that has gone missing from Fort Hood t… 1 minute ago DJ Anthony Styles Body Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Found A Week After Disappearance https://t.co/RbKsrqI0I9 #world #news #politics 2 minutes ago Moses McCown Attorney for Missing Fort Hood Soldier Says His Body Was Found Hanging F... https://t.co/mfawFGWamj via @YouTube 2 minutes ago