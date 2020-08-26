Global  
 

Body of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes found 30 miles from Texas base

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Sgt. Elder Fernandes was last seen by members of his unit on Aug. 17 at a residence in Killeen, Texas.
 
News video: Body Believed To Be Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Found In Texas

Body Believed To Be Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Found In Texas 00:32

 Body Believed To Be Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Found In Texas

Missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes' body found in Texas, police say

 The body of a missing soldier is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, the Army base in Texas where he was stationed.
 
USATODAY.com

Missing Fort Hood soldier's body, family lawyer says

 She says it was discovered hanging in a tree. Police in Texas say foul play isn't suspected and positive identification was pending completion of forensic work.
CBS News

Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood

 23-year-old Elder Fernandes disappeared from the base on Monday, Army officials said.
CBS News

COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handles

 Health care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge

Texas woman loads pets into car for Hurricane Laura evacuation

 Video shows a car full of pets including a hamster, dogs, and cats waiting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 storm

 Hurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within 24 hours. Thousands of people are evacuating from the..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura strengthens as landfall looms, thousands across Gulf Coast face evacuation orders

 Hurricane Laura has already prompted more than 500,000 people to evacuate across the Gulf Coast. The system is expected to make landfall overnight as a Category..
CBS News

Headlines: Prisoner swap may free captured Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

 "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News

