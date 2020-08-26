|
Body of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes found 30 miles from Texas base
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Sgt. Elder Fernandes was last seen by members of his unit on Aug. 17 at a residence in Killeen, Texas.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
Missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes' body found in Texas, police sayThe body of a missing soldier is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, the Army base in Texas where he was stationed.
USATODAY.com
Missing Fort Hood soldier's body, family lawyer saysShe says it was discovered hanging in a tree. Police in Texas say foul play isn't suspected and positive identification was pending completion of forensic work.
CBS News
Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood23-year-old Elder Fernandes disappeared from the base on Monday, Army officials said.
CBS News
Texas State in the southern United States
COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handlesHealth care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images
After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge
Texas woman loads pets into car for Hurricane Laura evacuationVideo shows a car full of pets including a hamster, dogs, and cats waiting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 stormHurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within 24 hours. Thousands of people are evacuating from the..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura strengthens as landfall looms, thousands across Gulf Coast face evacuation ordersHurricane Laura has already prompted more than 500,000 people to evacuate across the Gulf Coast. The system is expected to make landfall overnight as a Category..
CBS News
Sergeant Military rank
Headlines: Prisoner swap may free captured Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl"CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News
Killeen, Texas City in Texas
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this